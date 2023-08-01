Heroic 11-year-old rescues younger brother, cousin from drowning in pool at Palmdale home

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

PALMDALE, Calif (KABC) — Deputies responded to an emergency call on Saturday afternoon after a 4-year-old fell in a pool and wasn’t breathing.

That’s when an 11-year-old jumped in and pulled both his brother and his cousin to safety.

Deputy Suarez, who arrived at the scene, provided comfort to the brave hero, saying that everything would be alright.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.