Deputies save dog after drift boat flips

By Kaitlyn Hart

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — Authorities saved a dog’s life after it got caught between a cement wall and an overturned boat.

Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies, Swan Valley Fire and Idaho Falls Ambulance responded to an overturned drift boat Sunday afternoon near the Snake River Bridge at Spring Creek in Swan Valley.

Dispatch received the call around 4:35 p.m., reporting that a drift boat had flipped and was pinned against a cement pylon in the middle of the river just below the bridge.

The reporting party said a dog was stuck on the boat and at least two people were in the water, floating downstream without lifejackets.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, a nearby drift boat was able to reach both of the people and take them safely to a gravel bar downstream. Both were uninjured.

When deputies arrived in a boat, they could see the dog, named Finn, was wearing a lifejacket and was caught by the leash between the boat and cement.

Deputies were able to get close enough to cut the leash and pull Finn safely on board.

“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds those who recreate on the water to always plan for emergencies and wear a lifejacket. Warm temperatures and nice weather doesn’t mean currents and obstacles in the river are easier to navigate,” the news release says. “Surface and undercurrents in the Snake River can quickly overcome a boat’s ability to avoid obstacles.”

The sheriff’s office also reminds people to “take the necessary time to understand the conditions of the water you plan on recreating, have the proper gear and equipment needed for your vessel, and remember not all vessels are appropriate for all bodies of water.”

It is important to plan for emergencies ahead of time, let your loved ones know where you are going and when you plan to return.

The Idaho State Parks and Recreation website has all the information you need for any type of water vessel to get it properly registered, inspected, and equipped in addition to safety, training, and conditions all across the state.

