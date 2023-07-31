Texas teen drowns in Sabine River

By Web Staff

LOGANSPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Texas teenager died late Friday night in the Sabine River in Logansport, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.

The drowning was reported just before 6:30 p.m. near the pavilion on the downtown riverfront.

An adult and several teenage boys were fishing in the area before two of the teens decided to go in for a swim. One did not resurface after jumping in, Richardson said.

One of the teens ran to the nearby DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Substation for help. DeSoto sheriff’s and DeSoto Parish Fire District No. 1 divers responded within minutes.

It took about 30 minutes from the time the drowning was reported to find the victim’s body, Richardson said.

The 15-year-old victim is from Center, Texas.

