Security guard fatally beaten outside Hollywood nightclub, prompting search for 11 suspects

HOLLYWOOD, California (KABC) — A security guard was beaten to death in an altercation outside a popular nightclub in Hollywood, prompting a search for up to 11 suspects, police said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday outside the Dragonfly club near Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers found the victim lying in the street unresponsive.

Investigators say the victim was working at the nightclub as a security guard when he was confronted by a group of up to 11 individuals.

Witnesses reported that the confrontation turned violent when the group began to beat and stomp the 32-year-old security guard once he fell to the ground.

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are now asking for anyone who may have seen or recorded the incident to come forward.

“We know that oftentimes people will record these types of incidents on their cellphone. We would encourage them to share that with us as it can help bring a sense of justice to this person’s family,” said Detective Samuel Marullo.

Friends of the victim gathered and placed candles at an impromptu memorial near the site of the beating.

“He didn’t deserve this,” said one friend. “He was a dad of two girls. He didn’t deserve none of this. Good dude.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide at (213)382-9470.

No arrests have been made, and a motive for the violent confrontation has not been disclosed.

