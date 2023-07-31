NYPD: Deadly stabbing of Sibley Oshae at Brooklyn gas station under investigation as possible hate crime

By Kristie Keleshian

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (WCBS) — The NYPD has identified the man who was stabbed to death outside of a Brooklyn gas station on Saturday night and added the Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

CBS New York spoke to one of the victim’s close friends on Sunday.

Police said the altercation started as an argument outside a Mobil gas station on Coney Island Avenue and Avenue P in Midwood at around 11:15 p.m. A man seen on surveillance video wearing black shorts came out of Bolla Market after apparently seeing a group of friends dancing.

He allegedly directed comments at them, which sparked an argument that ended with a 28-year-old, identified as Sibley Oshae, being stabbed to death.

“He was just a fun-loving, beautiful person, like energetic. He was very protective of his family, like all he promoted was just love,” one friend said.

The friend who didn’t want to be identified, was heartbroken after hearing about his death on Facebook. They had been friends for about the last decade.

“This circumstances is like ridiculous. He wasn’t a part of no gangs. Like, he was out here, it was a night of fun,” the friend said.

Oshae was known to be a part of the ballroom community, which is made up predominantly of LGBTQ+ men of color. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force says it is investigating.

“I said, ‘What happened?’ And my friend was so shocked, he couldn’t even talk first,” delivery worker Zafar Safaroe said. “I came over and checked and they said, ‘Back off, back off, there’s someone dead.'”

Safaroe was working Saturday night. All of his orders out of the 24-hour Burger King at the gas station had to be canceled because of the investigation. Those pumping their gas at the station and Safaroe said it is normally a safe area, but now Safaroe is proceeding with extra caution.

Oshae’s friend said he and his group of friends were just coming back from a birthday celebration before heading to the gas station.

“This is how, like, the night just ended up, which was him, you know, just passing away,” the friend said.

Police have not made any arrests.

