Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Arlington police investigating cars ‘tagged with racist, vulgar graffiti’

By
New
Published 1:48 PM

By ANNIE GIMBEL

Click here for updates on this story

    ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT) — Arlington police are investigating after 17 cars were tagged with racist and vulgar graffiti between Friday night and Saturday morning in multiple neighborhoods.

Vandals randomly tagged cars in the East and South Districts, according to police.

“We do not have any evidence that would indicate any of the victims’ vehicles were specifically targeted by the vandals. The victims are multiple races, genders, and ages,” police said.

Detectives are canvassing the affected neighborhoods for information and surveillance video. Based on their investigation, police said they believe all the incidents. The vandalism was “likely committed by the same individuals” as well.

Law enforcement officials are following up on leads but have yet to identify the culprit.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content