8-year-old girl falls out of SUV during Pennsylvania police chase

ARNOLD, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — An 8-year-old girl fell out of an SUV when a woman with a suspended license led officers on a chase in Arnold, police said.

According to the criminal complaint, Arnold police were called to Leishman Avenue and Drey Street shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday for a domestic fight where a woman was trying to get another person to blow into an intoxilyzer interlock system.

When they arrived at the scene, police said they found Amanda Shaw, who they knew had a suspended license related to a DUI, behind the wheel of a GMC SUV.

Shaw failed to stop and drove around a patrol vehicle, speeding away, police said.

When she made a sharp left turn, police said an 8-year-old girl fell out of the passenger side front window. An officer rendered aid to the child while another officer continued to follow Shaw.

Police said Shaw stopped in her backyard then tried to run away. Police ordered her to the ground at gunpoint and she was taken into custody.

The criminal complaint said the officer smelled alcohol on Shaw’s breath and her eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Her speech was also slurred, police said.

Officers said Shaw refused a blood test but agreed to a breath test. It showed she had a blood alcohol content of .106%, the criminal complaint said.

Shaw is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, DUI and attempting to elude an officer.

There was no word on the 8-year-old girl’s condition.

