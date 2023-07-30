Skip to Content
3 killed when departing plane crashes in hangar of Cable Airport in Upland

By IRIS SALEM

    UPLAND, California (KCAL) — Three people died when a plane crashed during a departure in an airport hangar in Upland, authorities said.

The incident a single-engine Beechcraft P35 unfolded around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning at Cable Airport in San Bernardino County.

The FAA says the plane crashed during a departure. The impact caused a fire, which was knocked down. Three occupants onboard the aircraft were located as deceased.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

