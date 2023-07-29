Skip to Content
Vigil held for 15-year-old fatally shot near 33rd and Center Tuesday night

    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — “I lost my only baby I have no other child of my own to give a hug to,” said Celeste Cummings, mother of 15-year-old Raul Rios.

The family of one of those gun violence victims — remembering his life with a balloon release and vigil tonight.

Candles, flowers and pictures have been placed around 33rd and Center – where 15-year-old Raul Rios was shot and killed Tuesday night.

No arrest has been reported yet in Rios’ shooting.

