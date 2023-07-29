Suspect in murder of 13-year-old Beaverton girl can be tried as adult

By Will Maetzold

HILLSBORO, Oregon (KPTV) — A 16-year-old arrested for the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was discovered in a Beaverton creek last year can be tried as an adult.

Daniel Gore, now 17, has been in Washington County juvenile custody since being charged with murder on May 20, 2022.

On Friday, Washington County judge Erik Buchér waived the case to adult jurisdiction in a 54-page decision. The judge ruled Gore was of sufficient maturity to understand the crime he’s accused of.

On May 10, 2022, 13-year-old Milana Li was found dead in a creek in the Murrayhill neighborhood of Beaverton. She had been reported missing the day before.

Li’s grandmother, Lidiya Li, was her only family member in court. Milana Li’s parents appeared at the hearing via video conference.

Lidiya Li said she agrees with the judge’s decision. She said she doesn’t want Gore to be a threat to the public anymore.

“My granddaughter is gone,” Lidiya Li said. “She’s not with us anymore here. I don’t want him to hurt other people.”

Buchér ordered Gore to remain in juvenile custody at least until his next scheduled review hearing on August 25.

The prosecutor’s office has 30 days from the ruling to bring an indictment.

