Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Volunteer fire company bands together to rescue escaped parrot

By
Published 8:56 AM

By Patrick Damp

Click here for updates on this story

    WHITE OAK, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — It’s a tale of a historic and heartwarming rescue of a parrot.

The Rainbow Volunteer Fire Company in White Oak posted pictures to Facebook of some of their firefighters, along with some help from the White Oak Volunteer Company No. 1 of their rescue of “Dickie” the parrot.

Dickie escaped from his home and spent a few hours running through a tree during a thunderstorm.

The volunteer firefighters were able to get him out of the tree and back home safely with his family!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content