Teen identified by law enforcement after firework thrown into prom incident

By Andrea Olson

AMMON, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A teen suspect has been identified by law enforcement for an incident involving a firework that was thrown into a prom event.

The incident happen in May at the Brickyard Event Center in Ammon during Madison High School’s prom event.

Two students received minor injuries after a firework was thrown into the event. Surveillance shows what happened. You can watch it in the player above.

According to Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies identified a boy responsible that is not a Madison High School student. He was referred to the prosecutor’s office for misdemeanors, including battery, malicious injury to property and disturbing the peace.

Lovell said whatever the charging decision is by the prosecutor, the juvenile would be summoned to the juvenile court and the case would proceed from there.

The name of the teen has not been released due to the fact that he is a minor. It’s not known how old he is.

