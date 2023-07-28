RAGBRAI rolls out of Des Moines

By Nicole Tam

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — The excitement continues among RAGBRAI riders on Day 5 of the ride. Hundreds of riders exited Water Works Park early Thursday in an effort to beat the heat.

Dozens of people took off before sunrise, and the groups kept growing.

“Beat the big crowds so we can get back to the main campground and relax for the day,” said Syruss Martin, a RAGBRAI rider from Chicago.

Martin turned 31 earlier this month, and RAGBRAI is a challenge for him this year. He lives in Chicago now but is originally from Davenport. So far, he says the experience has been eye-opening.

“I have a greater great appreciation for my for my home state of Iowa,” Martin said.

Behind Christian Ebersol’s bike is a flag that says 99 Counties; that’s his company that sells grass-fed beef, pork, chicken and turkey and delivers to people in Iowa and Chicago. Showing off the flag is advertising for the business but also a way to celebrate communities.

“The mission of our business is to celebrate these small towns. And that’s what we feel RAGBRAI does because it goes to all these wonderful communities. So it’s a really nice synergy with our work,” Ebersol said.

The Des Moines-Apalooza on Wednesday promised “one epic ride, one epic party.” Many riders say that was a promise delivered.

