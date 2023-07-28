MU Health Care employee tests positive for tuberculosis

By Olivia Dolan

Click here for updates on this story

COLUMBIA, Missouri (KOMU) — An MU Health Care employee has tested positive for tuberculosis disease, according to a Thursday news release from the company.

MU Health Care says it’s currently working with state and county health officials to address risks to patients and staff. Officials have activated an administrative infection control plan, as well as contact tracing protocols.

According to MU Health Care, the risk is to most is low, but any patients, visitors or staff who had prolonged contact with the employee will be contacted and offered free testing.

Tuberculosis bacteria can attack any part of the body, including kidney, spine and brain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s spread through the air from one person to another, but it is not spread by shaking someone’s hand, sharing food or drinks, touching bed linens or toilet seats, or kissing.

Symptoms include a bad cough that lasts three weeks or longer, pain in the chest or coughing up blood or phlegm.

The employee is no longer in contact with patients or staff, the release said.

“We are confident that we will identify and manage the risks to patients and staff who may have come into close contact with this health care provider,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stevan Whitt said in the release.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.