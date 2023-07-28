Mother of teen shot and killed in Edwards demands justice

By Kennedi Cooper

EDWARDS, Mississippi (WAPT) — The mother of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in Edwards is demanding justice for her son’s death.

Latoya German said her son, Denarius Hayes, was shot July 14 at the Brandon Arms Apartments while standing outside with his sister. German said when she ran outside, she grabbed her son and drove him to Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg. Hayes was later taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he died Monday.

“I can’t get it out my head or how it happened of how he was going through the trauma and pain,” German said.

German said she believes the shooting stemmed from an ongoing altercation her son had with one of the alleged suspects from school.

The Hinds County sheriff arrested five suspects in connection with the shooting: Keith Lee, 20; Demarcus Mixon, 19; Justin Campbell, 21; Kaniya Jones, 21; and a 17-year-old were all charged with murder.

Lee, Mixon, Campbell, and the 17-year-old were given a $1 million bond. Jones is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

