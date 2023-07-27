Skip to Content
Teacher accused of giving minor THC gummies, sexual items, sheriff says

By Stephanie Moore

    LEXINGTON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A teacher in South Carolina is accused of giving a minor THC gummies and items of a sexual nature, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.

Brianna Nicole Carpenter, 25, is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to arrest warrants.

“The victim’s parents found women’s clothing, sexual items and expensive electronics in the victim’s room,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

“The victim later admitted a teacher gave it all to them. Deputies also found online communication between the minor and Carpenter,” Koon said.

Carpenter is also accused of giving the victim 70-80 edible THC gummies and two THC vape devices, according to warrants.

Carpenter is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

