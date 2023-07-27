Phony contractors from UK in federal custody after Minnetonka homeowner spots major red flags, police say

By Web staff

MINNETONKA, Minnesota (WCCO) — Busting up chimneys to get more business. That’s what two fake contractors were up to earlier this week in the west metro.

Minnetonka police say two people from the United Kingdom offered to fix a woman’s damaged chimney on Monday, claiming they had spotted it while flying a drone in the area.

They showed her photos of damage and then gave her a crudely-written invoice. That was her first clue something was off. Then she found a chunk of her chimney laying in her backyard.

When the men returned Tuesday, police were waiting for them.

“The individual in this case did what we want people to do,” said MPD Cpt. Andy Gardner. “She asked the work crew for identification and more information. When it didn’t make sense, she called the police.”

Police say the Department of Homeland Security helped identify the suspects, who are now in federal custody. Two teens who were with the men are now in protective custody.

Homeowners are urged to ask contractors for their company’s information, as well as a state license.

“Don’t sign any contracts before you have verified the information. And, do not pay for any repairs in cash,” Gardner said.

