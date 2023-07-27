Orange County firefighters report increase in E-bike fires

By MICHELE GILE

ORANGE COUNTY, California (KCAL) — Firefighters in Orange County said they are seeing more fires started by lithium-ion batteries power everything from scooters to bikes.

The announcement comes after a Ladera Ranch family was kicked out of their home after an early morning fire engulfed their garage in flames. Firefighters said an “E-mobility device,” which a neighbor described as an electronic toy, was in the vicinity of the fire’s ignition point. While the residents are safe, their home has been red-tagged.

Orange County Fire Authority Division Chief Nick Freeman handled a recent call involving an E-bike whose battery randomly exploded during a ride on an Irvine trail.

“The rider experienced the battery starting to warm and heat so he exited the bike and shortly thereafter the battery ignited in a fire, sending projectiles up to 40 feet from the bike,” he said. “And it was very challenging to extinguish.”

A fire caused major damage after an E-bike battery, which had been charging for days, exploded inside an apartment in Huntington Beach. The flames quickly spread through the home and blocked the front door, forcing the three residents inside to escape out of a window.

Crews also had a very difficult time putting out a fire at an electric bicycle distributor in Laguna Hills earlier this year. The warehouse contained a large number of bikes and batteries.

“That fire burned with extreme intensity and continued to burn for a period of roughly seven days as these batteries are prone to reignition,” said Freeman.

The number of fires caused by lithium batteries keeps climbing with hundreds igniting flames in New York, causing some deaths. Officials in the city have passed a law prohibiting the sale and rental of E-bikes and scooters that fail to meet recognized safety standards.

To be safe, experts with the OCFA issued a few tips:

Unplug the device once it is fully charged Do not modify the battery Charge electric devices in a climate-controlled area, away from an exit Never charge while sleeping.

