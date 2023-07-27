Orange County chef serves 9 millionth meal to kids in need

By David González

ANAHEIM, California (KABC) — Children from the Boys and Girls Club of Anaheim were chef Bruno Serato’s special guests as he celebrated a monumental milestone.

“You smile when you see the smile of a kid, nothing better,” said Sir Bruno Serato, owner of Anaheim White House restaurant.

On Tuesday, he served his 9 millionth meal to underprivileged children.

“I start with five, 10 children in one location, one city, right here in Anaheim,” Serato said.

Serato founded Caterina’s Club in 2005 after visiting the Boys and Girls Club with his mother, Caterina.

He said she suggested the chef give meals to those in need after learning about low-income families who struggle to put food on the table.

“We’ve been doing that every single day for 18 years,” Serato said. “Today, we’re celebrating 9 million which is still overwhelming.”

Caterina’s Club serves 5,000 meals Monday through Friday across 105 locations in Orange County and Long Beach.

Serato and his staff prepare the meals every day from his restaurant, which closes for lunch to make them happen.

He said he’s had some of the most important people in the world eat at his restaurant including presidents and celebrities, but serving kids has brought him the most joy.

“We give them opportunity to eat in a restaurant like this, to see the opportunity that was for me then, and that’s for them today,” Serato said.

