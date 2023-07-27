Local youths participate in organization’s crime prevention event

By La’Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Teens participated in a youth program event to learn about crime prevention while mourning one of their own who was found shot and killed.

It may be summer break, but local teens at the YEARN organization’s event on Wednesday, July 26 were learning.

“We’ve kind of been able to develop our public speaking skills and our networking skills, all of the important essentials that you need to have when you get a job later in life,” said teen Jayda Brown.

The youths are getting paid to do it.

“It’s a job, we get paid $15 per hour,” said teen Davion Ortez.

Dariah Barnes said the event was for young teens.

There were 55 teens who participated in the event, and they were all part of YEARN, a new youth-based organization.

“This is the very first year and we’re grateful to the superintendent of Saginaw Public Schools, Dr. Ramont Roberts, because when we found out that we were funded I had an opportunity to meet with him to ask if we could do a job fair and he said yes,” said Inez Williams, the president of YEARN. The acronym stands for Youth Employment and Recreation Network, offering employment opportunities for youths in Saginaw. In addition to their community jobs, the program hosts events like the one held on Wednesday that focused on the topic of crime prevention.

“Don’t choose violence. That’s a key thing that I got from this. Don’t pick violence,” said teen Adonnes James.

As the group learned and discussed things like managing anger and properly dealing with emotions, many of them had heavy hearts.

“Yeah, it’s sad,” said Kamari Jones.

On Tuesday night, July 25, 18-year-old Mazzie Rudison was shot and killed in Buena Vista.

“He was a real funny person and he always wanted to make people smile and stuff,” Jones said.

Police responded to a home in the 500 block of N. 26th Street following a call about a shooting. They found Rudison dead in the driveway. Investigators believe the shooting happened after an altercation involving two others.

Community leaders are hoping Tuesday’s incident and Wednesday’s event will remind these teens of the importance of choosing peace and positivity.

“I think today’s event has made our children more aware of the importance of listening, learning, choose your friends wisely,” Williams said.

There have been no arrests yet related to Rudison’s death. If you know anything, you’re urged to call police.

