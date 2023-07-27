Judge sentences estate sales business owner ‘showing no remorse’ after victims, court have harsh words for her

By Jonathan Walsh

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS) — A woman who admitted she stole thousands of dollars from clients who hired her to run estate sales learned her sentence today. News 5 Investigators have been following through on the case of Jessica Galayda, bringing you updates from the initial accusations until today.

When Sara Kornokovich met Cleveland Estate Liquidators owner Galayda, Kornokovich had just tragically lost her mother.

“I found her in her home, passed away at only age 66,” said Kornokovich during her victim impact statement in Cuyahoga County Court.

Kornokovich hired Galayda to run the estate sale, but she said she noticed items were missing and the money didn’t add up.

“What is most grotesque about Ms. Galayda’s crimes is she chooses to victimize people at the most vulnerable point in their lives,” Kornokovich said.

Other victims also spoke out today, including Cindy Hauck.

“My primary goal is to have Jessica Galayda be held accountable for violating the trust of vulnerable people and cheating them out of their rightful returns on their sales,” she said in court.

And Angie Swanson said she’s tired of Galayda blaming victims for what she did on her own.

“Jessica is getting her due punishment. She pleaded guilty because she is guilty,” Swanson said.

The most emotional words came from Kornokovich, who told Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher she was looking forward to donating the proceeds of the estate sale to the charity “Quilts of Valor” in her mother’s name.

“But, instead, she stole that opportunity. She stole the impact that my mother could have made in her death to military members,” Kornokovich said.

Gallagher asked Galayda for her thoughts on the case. Galayda said she was in business for years and got referrals from realtors.

“I apologize that we’re going through this, but this has put a big damper on my life as well,” Galayda said

The judge had harsh words in return.

“You said, ‘I apologize we are going through this.’ Not once did I hear you apologize to the people who were victimized here,” she said. “You violated their trust, and you are showing no remorse for it.”

However, the judge said because Galayda has no prior felonies, the law mandates that she be put on probation. Galayda got two years of that and will have to pay back the victims a total of $7,000.

“Some kind of either jail time or prison time should have been served here for what you have done to these people,” Gallagher said. “But I can only do what the law says I can do.”

We asked if Galayda had a reaction to the sentencing. Her attorney said no.

