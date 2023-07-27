Hope Network begins construction on affordable housing community in Grand Rapids

By WXMI Staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WXMI) — Hope Network announced it has begun construction on a new affordable housing community in Grand Rapids.

Dubbed Eastpointe Commons, the $40 million project will add 118 apartments on the Fulton Manor property, the nonprofit tells us.

We’re told six units will be fully accessible for people who are wheelchair dependent, and four units will accommodate those with visual and hearing impairments.

Hope Network says they bought the property for $4.1 million in late 2021 but the COVID-19 pandemic halted plans for the project’s immediate construction.

“We are committed to making a positive impact in the community by providing affordable and supportive housing options,” says Executive Director of Housing and Community Development Anthony Barker. “This project is a significant step towards addressing the housing needs of underserved populations.”

The project, which began June 30, is expected to take 18 months to complete.

Eastepointe Commons’ first residents are expected to move in December 2024.

Funding was made possible by Fifth Third Bank, Cinnaire Corporation, the city of Grand Rapids, CPC Financial and the HUD CPF Community Grant, according to Hope Network.

