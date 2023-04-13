Vape detectors introduced at some Montgomery County schools

By WJZ Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Montgomery County Schools are introducing a novel tool to stop students from vaping in bathrooms – vape detectors.

The district said it will pilot the devices as a safety initiative at a select number of high schools in the coming weeks. The detectors are in the process of being installed in bathrooms.

Vape detectors “will help to identify any instances of vaping or smoking in the bathrooms, allowing us to take appropriate action to prevent harm to our students’ health and safety,” the district said.

According to results of the 2022 Annual National Youth Tobacco Survey by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, more than 16.5% of high school students reported currently using any tobacco product. Of those, 9.4% used E-cigarettes, making it the most commonly used device for tobacco.

Last year Anne Arundel County Schools joined dozens of other school districts suing e-cigarette company Juul Labs, alleging the company markets its products to children with flavored vapes.

