Now that’s a good boy!: Indianola police dog makes drug bust during first week

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCCI) — The newest addition to the Indianola Police Department’s roster has made an immediate impact.

Kilo, a half-Belgian Malinois and half-German Shepherd police dog, helped on a drug bust during his first week of being on patrol with Officer Treyton Nixon, his handler.

The Indianola Police Department told KCCI that Kilo helped find over 7 grams of meth during a traffic stop. It was Kilo’s first official deployment on a stop.

The Indianola Police Department celebrated Kilo’s first bust in a Facebook post on Wednesday, where they also thanked the community for helping fund the K-9 program.

Kilo arrived from Poland in February and went through training before starting on patrol in early April. He’s trained to sniff out illegal drugs and also can help track missing people and suspected criminals.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.