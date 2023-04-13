Maryland Dept. of Agriculture asks residents to help control mosquito population

By WJZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Agriculture issued a reminder Thursday, urging residents to clean out their yards to help reduce mosquito populations.

In a statement Thursday, the department issued a reminder that mosquitoes aren’t just nuisances – but that they carry diseases harmful to humans and animals.

MDH said residents should specifically be on the lookout for ‘Maryland’s largest nuisance’, the Asian Tiger Mosquito. They are small black insects with a white stripe on the back, and white spots on the leg.

Residents should aim to eliminate breeding locations before mosquitos begin to reach adulthood, as they can live for several weeks.

Breeding locations include rainwater, toys, tarps abandoned swimming pools, and plastic gutter extenders.

The department recommends covering gutter extenders with a fine mesh material and a rubber band, and to clean the leaves and debris out of them twice a year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.