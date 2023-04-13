Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 10:00 AM

Baldwin Borough woman facing several animal cruelty charges

By PATRICK DAMP

Click here for updates on this story

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman from Baldwin Borough is facing multiple animal cruelty felonies after she called the local animal control to pick up her dead dog.

The woman, Timia Younger, called to get her deceased, nine-month-old mixed-breed dog picked up.

Once officers arrived, they found the dog had been severely emaciated with sores on its extremities. Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh was then called to inspect the animal.

An examination found the dog had several bones visible from a distance with no external fat or muscle mass, weighing just 14 pounds. A dog of that breed and age is supposed to weigh around 50 or 60 pounds.

Based on the findings, it was determined the dog’s cause of death was starvation.

Younger is now facing charges multiple charges of cruelty to animals and neglect to animals.

She turned herself in and was arraigned on the charges.

Her preliminary hearing is set for April 25.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content