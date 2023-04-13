2 Chester County women steal $450,000 from boss, attempt to sell property, change his will: DA

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Two women were arrested for allegedly stealing over $450,000 from a West Chester doctor they worked for, attempting to sell over $1 million of his property and change his will.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 22-year-old Mikayla Zeigler of West Chester and 25-year-old Danielle King of Chadds Ford on Wednesday.

The pair were charged with theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy, dealing in unlawful proceeds, forgery, identity theft, and related charges.

Officials say it all began in September 2021, when the women’s boss, Dr. Ramaro Naidu, reported to Chester County police money had been stolen from multiple bank and credit card accounts in his name.

King and Zeigler were immediately identified as suspects by police. From October 2020 to August 2021, the duration of their employment, both women had access to his financial accounts, officials say.

Both suspects abruptly left their jobs in August 2021, according to the DA’s Office.

Overall, detectives said they discovered $451,431.11 were stolen from four bank accounts and six credit card accounts belonging to Dr. Naidu.

The suspects allegedly spent the money on their boyfriends, their family, tanning salons, health care, vet bills, hair care, tattoos, vacations in New Jersey, and more.

Detectives said both women used PayPal accounts to launder the money.

In June 2021, investigators also said the women made plans to sell the doctor’s real estate property.

King and Zeigler allegedly contacted a real estate agent to sell two lots located on Dr. Naidu’s property in East Bradford Township, Chester County.

The realtor eventually removed the listings after receiving a call from the victim’s family. Police say had the sale gone through, the doctor would have lost over $1 million.

The DA’s Office also alleged that Zeigler attempted to change Dr. Naidu’s will.

Officials say she sent a fake email to his attorney, requesting that Zeigler receive 85% control of the remaining portion of his estate.

Dr. Naidu said this was not accurate and that Zeigler was not a beneficiary in his will.

“These women engaged in a cunning scheme to steal from their boss and spent it lavishly on themselves,” stated District Attorney Deborah Ryan. “Their greed is a cautionary tale to remind the community to put financial safeguards in place to prevent fraud and theft.”

A preliminary hearing for King and Zeigler has been set for June 2. Both women had bail set at $100,000 cash unsecured.

Officials ask that if you have any information on this case, call Chester County detectives at 610-344-6866.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.