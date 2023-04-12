Waipahu Elementary principal pleading with people to return stolen Kindergarten bicycles

By Kristen Consillio

HONOLULU (KITV) — An elementary school principal is pleading with the public for help, after more than 20 bikes stolen over the weekend.

Kellen Boggs says he was excited to learn how to ride a bike in his Kindergarten class.

But his excitement quickly turned into disappointment.

“Super sad,” he said.

Waipahu Elementary School kindergarteners are hoping to get their bikes back so they can continue learning about bike safety and healthy lifestyles.

Explaining why the bikes were stolen was a hard thing for Kellen’s teacher.

“Being five years old, I didn’t want to crush their dreams and hopes that we’re never going to get our bikes back,” said his teacher Romnick Fallejo.

The bikes were recently donated by HDR Engineering.

“I couldn’t sleep last night,” said Principal Aaron Tominaga. “The teachers are upset, our kids are upset and it’s just really heartbreaking to go and tell them that you don’t have the bikes anymore.”

Since putting the word out on social media seven have been returned — a couple without some of their parts.

The principal is pleading with people to do the right thing — so that Kellen and his classmates can learn more than just how to ride a bike.

“This is a teachable moment also about like, you know, we should do the right thing at all times, no matter what,” Tominaga said.

An invaluable lesson for a Kindergartener.

“Bring back the bikes … cause we need them,” Kellen said.

