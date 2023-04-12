TUSD board approves to reallocate $1.4 million in unused funds

By Kenny Darr

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District Governing Board unanimously approved the reallocation of more than $1,427,927 million in desegregation funds set to expire on June 30.

The approval came during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening.

After a brief discussion between the board and TUSD CFO Ricky Hernandez, who was presenting this proposal, the motion was approved.

That money will be split across five districts, and the amount each district ends up receiving will be based on the needs of the schools in the districts below:

Silverbell (Region 1) $251,163 Santa Cruz (Region 2) $172,312 Arroyo Chico (Region 3) $541,125 Arcadia (Region 4) $148,141 Pantano (Region 5) $315,186

Total: $1,427,927

Some of those needs include after-school programs, upgrades to fine arts & visual arts as well as upgrades to technology in the classroom. Hernandez, pleased with the board’s decision, said improving all these areas leads to better quality education for students.

“Really, it’s all about all of those components. It’s what they do after school; it’s what they do with their families; it’s what they do in the schools; it’s what we provide them in the classroom,” he said. “All of those pieces to put together actually make sure we provide a successful educational experience to our kids.”

Desegregation funds don’t carry over into the new fiscal year, so all materials needed for these projects must be received by June 30.

Hernandez says the next step is to notify schools of the approval. Schools will then be able to submit orders for items needed.

