Sheriff in South Carolina apologizes for drug search at wrong home

By Stephanie Moore

FLORENCE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — “Fess up when you mess up” – that’s the message from a sheriff in South Carolina who said his office executed a search warrant for drugs at the wrong home.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye posted the apology on Facebook.

He said early Monday morning, investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Bureau, assisted by the FCSO SWAT team, executed a narcotics search warrant on a home on East Market Street in Timmonsville.

Joye said no narcotics were located on the premises, and no arrests were made.

“My philosophy is simple; ‘fess up when you mess up’,” Joye said.

“As long as human beings are involved, mistakes will happen, even though we do everything we can to minimize them. To me, the important thing is how you deal with your mistakes. We admit them and try to learn from them. I have personally called Ms. McKithen and apologized for our action this morning. I assured her that the matter is under internal review and appropriate action will be taken to make sure nothing like this occurs in the future.”

