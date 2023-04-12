Man with Down syndrome completes the Crescent City Classic

By Sula Kim

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A New Orleans man because the second person with Down syndrome locally to complete the Crescent City Classic race.

Neal Enright wore bib 321 to represent the three copies of the 21st chromosome.

Last year Craig Blackburn was the first local runner with Down syndrome to complete the 6.2-mile course.

“We hope we have a lot of education and development because, with all disabilities, we are individuals that are welcome in this world,” Blackburn said.

Trainer Guerre Fabacher has been working to train Neal for several months. He says Neal has stolen his heart and hopes his story will touch many lives.

“His joy is unbelievable. When you’re running, he’ll give you knuckle bumps, and it’s so inspiring. I can’t tell you how inspiring he is,” Fabacher said.

Neal is a senior at St. Michael Special School in New Orleans. He is the vice president of the student council and performs in the St. Michael Bell Choir.

The 22-year-old will graduate in May and begin Exploration Academy, which is a program to help students engage in job training and placement.

Enright says he hopes his accomplishment will people go after their dreams, have more confidence and help others. He dedicated his run to his girlfriend, Emma Ryan, who had a complication during her chemotherapy treatment.

He says it’s nice to have a purpose and honor the people you love.

“Just believe in yourself and your dreams,” Enright said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.