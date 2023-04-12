Coroner: Young man shot by 14-year-old in Seneca dies over week later

By Freeman Stoddard

SENECA, South Carolina (WHNS) — The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a young man shot by a 14-year-old on April 3 in Seneca has died.

According to the Seneca Police Department, officers were called to Enterprise Lane around 2 p.m. where they found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers performed life-saving measuring until EMS arrived, and the victim was flown to Greenville with serious injuries.

The coroner said the victim, 20-year-old Dariean Maurice Tucker, died at 6:22 p.m. on April 11.

Officers stated that following the incident, they took a 14-year-old suspect into custody and initially charged them with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

As of April 12, Tucker’s death is being investigated by Seneca Police as a homicide.

The suspect is currently being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

