Black students rally for more public education funding at the Capitol

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Thousands of students who are unhappy with Governor Newsom’s proposed education budget took to the Capitol on Tuesday.

The Black in School Coalition held a rally, saying that the Governor’s budget doesn’t do enough to close the academic achievement gap between black students and other groups on state tests.

Christina Laster, the Western Regional Education Director for National Action Network, said, “There’s a lot of talk about the ways in which California is leading, but when it comes to black children and families, we’re not leading. So I believe that this state and the power and the social capital and the economic capital that it has can do a lot better by black children and families.”

The Black in School Coalition says black students are getting scraps in terms of California education funding.

They claim the budget as it stands helps mostly Latino students, but black students are below every other racial or ethnic group when it comes to classroom performance.

