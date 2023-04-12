2 Las Vegas women face felony murder charge in death of WWII veteran

By Kim Passoth

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The death of a local WWII veteran is now being classified as a murder. Herbert Muskin, 101, was driving home from the store with his wife and was stopped at a red light when his car was hit from behind. It happened on the evening of March 1, 2023, at the intersection of Stephanie and Sunset in Henderson.

Three female robbery suspects were in a car running from police during a high-speed chase. Two of the women, Kassandra Alvarez and Lorraine Alvarado, now face a felony murder charge in Muskin’s death.

“In 5 seconds, my life changed… I’m a basket case,” Sherry Muskin told FOX5. She was also injured in the crash, but she was more concerned about her husband, as he suffered a broken neck. For weeks, the former soldier fought to recover even regaining the ability to speak.

“I want to go home,” Herb Muskin said on video while in the hospital. Ultimately, the battle to survive was one he did not win.

“‘I am going to die’ he said, and I said ‘No. I can’t live without you,’ but he did die that night,” Sherry recounted. Herb was laid to rest with full military honors Wednesday in his home state of New York.

Two women running from police that night now both face a long list of charges including felony murder of a person 60 years or older.

“I wish that they stay in jail for the rest of their life,” shared Sherry Muskin.

“They are going to get what they deserve; I hope. I hope the justice system doesn’t fail us,” stated Drew Muskin, Sherry and Herb’s son. He had expected his dad to live several more years.

“I hear some folks say ‘Well your father is 101, well how long did you think he was going to live?’… He could have lived five more years… He just came back from shopping at Costco. He pumped his own gas,” Drew explained.

Now Drew’s biggest concern is his mother’s well-being.

“My father was everything, did everything for her, took care of her,” Drew stated.

“I am adjusting very bad. I am crying constantly. My eyes are swollen… I can’t cope with this. We have been inseparable for over 74 years,” Sherry told FOX5.

FOX5 first introduced you to Herb and Sherry’s long love story last year as Herb celebrated his 101st birthday. Now alone for the first time in her life after Herb’s death, people have stepped in to help Sherry sending her food and even driving her to the store.

“Thank God for my neighbors and my community,” Sherry said.

The Muskin family plans to be there for any trial for either suspect.

Sherry is now struggling finically after her husband’s death. The family has set up a fundraising page.

