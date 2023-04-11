Prosecutors ask for more time in case against man accused of killing 4-year-old

By KTNV Staff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prosecutors asked for more time in the case against Brandon Toseland, the Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and hiding the body in a freezer.

Toseland appeared in court on Tuesday morning, where his defense attorneys told the judge that they had not received all the evidence from the prosecution’s investigators yet.

District Attorney asked the judge to continue the hearing for a few more weeks to complete the process, explaining that the individual responsible had taken time off, causing a “backup” in the discovery.

With no protest from the defense, the judge set the date for the next discovery hearing for May 2, 2023.

The body of 4-year-old Mason Dominguez was discovered by police after his mother sent her daughter to school with notes begging for help tucked into her shoe. Police said it appeared the child had been dead since early December.

Toseland has pleaded not guilty to 12 felonies, including murder, child abuse, kidnapping, and battery domestic violence. In October, a Las Vegas grand jury returned an indictment, adding two additional charges to the case related to his girlfriend’s daughter.

The indictment came after a drawing from Mason’s sister was presented to a jury, showing Toseland choking the 7-year-old with the caption, “He is choking me!”

