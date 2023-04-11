North Texas family shares how they’re fighting the fentanyl crisis

By NICK STARLING

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH TEXAS (KTVT) — Fentanyl overdoses and poisonings have taken the lives of teenagers and young adults in North Texas.

The crisis has entered schools as districts have held meetings with parents to educate them on the dangers of this drug.

One North Texas family unfortunately knows all too well the pain of losing of loved one to fentanyl.

The Morenos lost their 24-year-old son Sebastian on Feb. 3, 2022.

“He was adorable,” said Sebastian’s mother, Ofie Moreno. “He was the light of my life.”

Moreno said on that cold, wintery day, Sebastian came home from a long day at work and took half of a pill he thought was to help ease the back pain he was feeling, however, that pill was laced with fentanyl.

“It tore us apart…we didn’t have Narcan in our home at that time, we weren’t educated we didn’t know how Narcan can save a person’s life we do carry it in our homes now,” said Moreno.

While he is physically gone, his family still feels his presence around. The family has a chair with Sebastian’s face on it and is placed at family gatherings.

“It was really hard because you know he was our baby, our Christmas was all about him, our thanksgiving he would love to take to wash the turkey and take stuff out of it, I miss him in the kitchen I miss everything about him,” added Moreno.

The pain of losing Sebastian fired up their mission to not let any other families go through this traumatic experience, so they’ve been out in communities to help educate about this danger. Along with the non-profit Rachel’s Angels, they’ve placed billboards up across the metroplex with Sebastian’s face and this message – ‘Fentanyl Steals Our Familia’.

“Just something to see a billboard of your child, you know, it’s not going to bring them back but to know that somebody might see them and get saved by the message,” added Moreno.

The message is working.

“We have helped devastated families get their children out there to let other families know this is no joke, we need to warn other parents,” said Moreno.

Even when this pain seems insufferable, the Morenos look towards Sebastian for strength.

“I hear his voice telling me smile mom, smile if it hurts you need to save somebody with me,” said Moreno.

The Morenos share this advice to parents, be nosy and know what your kids are doing on social media. Don’t be afraid to have that tough conversation with your children about fentanyl, it can save their life.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.