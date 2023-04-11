Lincoln Parish man arrested after admitting to killing dog

By Web staff

CHOUDRANT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Choudrant man has been arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. Brady Mock, 24, was arrested on Friday and is currently being held at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. Upon the discovery of a large amount of fresh blood in a dumpster on Pleasant Grove Road, members of the Criminal Investigations Division responded and began processing the scene. The inclement weather forced detectives to transport the dumpster to another location where each item could be examined closely and preserved. Multiple pieces of women’s clothing, handbags, books, and assorted furniture were found in the dumpster. All of which had blood on them. After reviewing surveillance videos, authorities were able to determine the person responsible for throwing the items in the dumpster. Deputies responded to Annie Road where they found Brady Mock in the back yard. Officials say he had dug a large hole and was in the process of burying a dog. Mock said he had been to the dumpster and discarded several items that belonged to his girlfriend/roommate. The two had been involved in an argument on the previous night and he no longer wanted the items at their residence. Mock was questioned about what happened to the dog. He admitted to shooting the dog and putting it in the trailer with his girlfriends property. He planned to dispose of the dog in the dumpster but later decided to bury it. His statements and those taken by his friends and family differed greatly as to why he shot his dog. Mock was arrested and transported to LPDC.

