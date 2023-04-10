Thousands of Rutgers University faculty and staff walk out Monday in historic strike

By CBS NEW YORK TEAM

Click here for updates on this story

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WCBS) — Thousands of Rutgers University employees are walking off the job Monday.

They voted to strike first time in the school’s 257-year history.

See live updates here for the latest: cbsnews.com/newyork/live-updates/thousands-of-rutgers-university-faculty-and-staff-walk-out-in-historic-strike

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.