New ads shame ‘garbage’ New Yorkers into picking up litter, dog waste

By WABC Staff

NEW YORK (WABC) — The New York City Department of Sanitation is reminding New Yorkers to pick up their trash — among other things.

DSNY says amid noticeable improvements in the cleanliness of neighborhoods, one problem remains: litter and dog waste.

The department debuted a new marketing campaign Monday to shame “garbage” New Yorkers that say, “If you litter, you’re garbage.”

It’s the first major anti-litter campaign from DSNY in at least 15 years.

They also rolled out new ads, targeting dog-poopetrators, showing a dog using the bathroom in ads that say say, “Don’t leave _ _it on the sidewalk.”

“New Yorkers have had enough of litter, enough of filth on our sidewalks, and enough of feeling like there’s nothing they can do about it,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “This administration has committed to ‘Get Stuff Clean,’ and our strategy is working, but we need everyone to do their part, and that’s what this campaign is all about.”

Jessica Tisch, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Sanitation, said New Yorkers are failing in their basic duties to keep neighborhoods clean.

“I don’t know why they do it, and frankly, I don’t care why they do it. All I know is, if I see someone littering, I’ll tell them where to stick it,” Tisch said.

