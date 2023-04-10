Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
Easter Bunny skydives into egg hunt in Milwaukee

By WISN.com Staff

    EAST TROY, Wisconsin (WISN) — The beginning of this Easter egg hunt began with the Easter Bunny skydiving at 5-thousand feet above the earth.

As part of the tradition, the Sky Knights Sport Parachute Club donated non-perishable food items brought by parents to the East Troy food pantry.

“It’s a way to give back to the local community who let’s be honest they put up with us. So the local kids come out. We spent the last couple of months stuffing eggs under the Easter Bunny’s approval obviously,” said Sean Plastine, the Easter Bunny’s Assistant Manager.

This is the 30th egg hunt hosted by Sky Knights at Skydive Milwaukee in East Troy.

