By Meghan Danahey

MARS HILL, North Carolina (WLOS) — There is a dog in Madison County who has spent his whole life helping other dogs. You might all him a “master” of teaching dogs how to just be themselves and play.

Pit bull with a purpose: Dog who's helped others for years now has own bucket list

Asheville area animal behaviorist Trish McMillan says he’s her best assistant. Theodore has a knack for knowing which dogs need him. Trish says he can fix dogs that bark and lunge on a leash.

“When he was younger, he could match his play style with any dog,” she says. “He can bring a shy dog out of his shell. If it’s a rowdy dog, he can keep up! If a dog shows aggression, Theo can diffuse it instantly.”

He has helped many dogs over the last nine years with Trish. He has that knack with people, too.

“I take him to the coffee shop in Mars Hill and he will look at all the students coming in and he will figure out who’s having a bad day,” Trish says. “He will zero in on them and try to make eye contact. He’ll give them a little ‘woof’ and try to make them come over to make friends with him.”

Now Theo could use a little help from everyone else. He’s fighting hemangiosarcoma, a difficult cancer for dogs. Early on after the diagnosis, they did a lot of traveling trying to change people’s minds about bully breeds. Now that he is a year and a half into the disease, they want to stay close to home and do things that make him happy.

Number one on Theo’s bucket list right now? Trish says, “going for a ride in a motorcycle sidecar!” If you can help make that dream come true or have other suggestions for Theo’s bucket list, you can visit his Facebook page.



Trish says the following things are definitely on Theo’s bucket list:

Ride in a motorcycle sidecar Have a hamburger cooked on the grill that I don’t have to share Have a salmon sushi roll made just for me. Ride in a boat on a nice day (no swimming!) Sniff all the smells in a soap shop Change someone’s mind about dogs from fighting cases Eat a steak! Make friends with Kindi Cat Ride in a convertible on a nice day Eat a whole slice of pizza, not just the “bones”

They live on Pibble Hill Farm in Mars Hill. Trish has recued chickens, horses goats and cats. Theo is friends with all but one cat, and he’s still working on that!

It is Theo’s mission in life to make friends with all humans and animals. When they are out in public together, Trish uses the opportunity to put a positive spin on pit bulls and bully breeds. She says, “when someone says it’s all about how a dog is raised, you’re condemning dogs like Theo.”

The man who abused Theo and over 100 dogs on his property got eight years in prison for dogfighting. Trish worked the 2014 case in Alabama. After his last day on the chain, Theo became her number one helper. She said you could just put him with any other dog and Theo would figure out how to get them to play.

“He is a sweet, sweet soul and a really special guy and I hope he keeps beating this cancer diagnosis for a long time.”

If you need help with a pet behavioral problem and would like to reach out to Trish, you can check out her website HERE.

