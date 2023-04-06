Beloved North Omaha matriarch gets street named after her

By Josh Kristianto

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A beloved North Omaha matriarch gets her own street named after her on Wednesday.

Patricia “Big Mama” Barron and her famous soul food have been a mainstay for residents since 2007.

Big Mama was known for many things: her love of people, her great food. But one thing sticks out more than any other: her desire to bring the community together.

In a world filled with division and hardship, Barron had the fix in food.

“My mother loved to cook, and she loved to feed people. She started a catering business out of her home when I was probably four or five,” said Gladys Harrison, Barron’s daughter.

What started out in the home kitchen simmered into a restaurant in 2007. At the age of 62, Barron opened Big Mama’s Kitchen & Catering in an old school cafeteria in the area where she was born and raised.

“In her latter years, she wanted to see North Omaha restored to the luster that it had when she was a kid, and she was adamant about us having our restaurant here,” said Harrison.

“She could’ve easily took this business out west and make all kinds of money. But it was never about the money, per se. It was about bringing the community together around food,” said Willie Hamilton, who knew Big Mama for about 14 years.

In January 2020, the kitchen moved to a new development on 30th and Patrick. But sadly, Big Mama herself did not get to see it. Barron died two years prior.

“She was a pillar. She was a game-changer. And I miss her,” said Hamilton.

Now, Barron’s getting her very own street named after her to honor her legacy. Her daughter hopes it will be a reminder to the community.

“I keep telling everybody when you ride by 30th Street, and you see that sign that says Patricia Big Mama Barron, you know, ask yourself what can you do to make Omaha a great place to live, and then go do it. That’s what Big Mama would’ve wanted you to do,” said Harrison.

And if you are hungry, you can get Big Mama’s food at the Highlander Accelerator on 30th and Patrick.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.