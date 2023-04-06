An inmate at Sacramento County Main Jail was found dead

Skip to Content
    SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 35-year-old man was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol on Wednesday for numerous felony assault and firearms charges.

Later in the afternoon, when deputies announced that food was being served, he did not move or respond to the announcement. Deputies then discovered that he was “medically unresponsive”.

Deputies and jail medical staff attempted life-saving measures until the Sacramento City Fire Department arrived, but he was ultimately pronounced dead by firefighters.

This is an active investigation, and the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and forward its findings as prescribed by law.

