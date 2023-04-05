Man facing charges after allegedly assaulting worker with frozen fish

By WXYZ Staff

MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — A man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a Warren market worker with a four-pound frozen fish.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office says MD Job Hussain is charged with one count of aggravated assault for allegedly hitting a clerk with a frozen hilsa fish at the fish counter at Desi Fruit Market on April 2.

Hussain allegedly became angry when the clerk explained that the fish counter closed at 7 p.m. due to the Ramadan holiday.

The victim was transported to the hospital, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Hussain was arraigned on April 3 and given a $5,000 personal bond.

“I never thought I’d have to say this, but if you assault someone with a fish in our county you will be prosecuted. A frozen fish is dangerous if you use it to hit someone on the head,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

