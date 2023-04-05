Car crashes into Chesterfield shopping center
By WTVR Staff
Click here for updates on this story
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — A car crashed into a commercial building Wednesday morning near Chesterfield Towne Center.
Officers said it happened in the 1200 block of Carmia Way.
It appears the car crashed into the front of the Aqua-Tots Swim School Midlothian location, but officers have not confirmed this.
Police said there were no injuries reported.
The crash is under investigation.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.