Car crashes into Chesterfield shopping center

By WTVR Staff

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — A car crashed into a commercial building Wednesday morning near Chesterfield Towne Center.

Officers said it happened in the 1200 block of Carmia Way.

It appears the car crashed into the front of the Aqua-Tots Swim School Midlothian location, but officers have not confirmed this.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

The crash is under investigation.

