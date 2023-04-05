7-year-old missing from Mid-City, LAPD begins major search efforts as family hopes he is found soon

By KABC Staff

WILSHIRE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The LAPD is asking for the public’s help in finding 7-year-old Derek Clay, who was reported missing around 10 p.m. Tuesday after last being seen in the courtyard of an apartment complex in Arlington Heights.

Clay’s family says he was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at around the 1100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard.

Clay is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds and was wearing a grey t-shirt, dark pants and blue shoes.

Clay was reported missing by his grandfather, who he and his teenage brother live with. The grandfather has had custody of Clay for about six months.

“I’m bewildered, I’m stunned,” said Donald Lewis, the boy’s grandfather. “He never goes away. I mean, he does go away but he never stays this long before, you know.”

Police say the grandfather attempted to find the boy for several hours himself before contacting the LAPD.

A neighbor said he thinks the boy’s mother took him, who does not have custody. Nelson Umana says he saw the mother around the boy a few days ago, prompting him to tell the grandfather of the meet up.

“I assume, and I hope, that his mom took him,” said Umana. “Because, you know, she doesn’t have custody of Derek, but I’ve seen her a couple of days ago. She was down the street, and he was going to go see her. He was walking towards her, and I told him I was going to tell his grandfather. So he came back. She needs help. She needs housing. She needs a job. She needs a man’s support or family support, and I don’t think she has that.”

The LAPD says they have been able to contact the biological mother and are talking with her to help locate him.

Clay’s teenage brother is helping investigators as well.

Urmana said Clay has always been a smart and fun kid. He shared a video of Clay dancing.

The LAPD has gone around asking neighbors in and around the neighborhood, and have even used bloodhound dogs to try to locate the boy.

There is no reason to believe that Clay is trying to run away, and there is no clear evidence of foul play.

