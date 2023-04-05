5-year-old shoots self with firearm laying around house

By KYW Staff

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Police say a 5-year-old boy shot himself in the leg with a firearm found laying around the house.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 3100 block of North Patton Street in North Philadelphia.

Police said the boy is in stable condition at an area hospital.

Investigators believe the gun was hidden but not secured in a bedroom. Police believe the gun belonged to the child’s mother.

Police don’t know at this time if the mother has a license to carry.

Two adults and four children were in the house at the time of the incident, police say.

The parents are being questioned by investigators, according to police.

It’s unclear if charges will be filed. The investigation remains ongoing.

