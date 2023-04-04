Union representing many Kauffman workers wants to ensure access to safe drinking water

By Greg Payne

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — It’s contract negotiation time for SEIU Local 1 Union, which represents many of the workers at Kauffman Stadium. From ushers to ticket takers and parking lot attendants, one of their sticking points the water inside The K.

Luisangel Rodriguez, the digital communications specialist for SEIU Local 1 said, “Within that contract, they want to ensure that they get safe drinking water and are able to bring their own thermoses. And, if not, if the Kansas City Royals can provide thermoses for them, as well.”

Union officials said that, in the past, workers were able to bring their own insulated cups with water from home. Two years ago, the Royals said that was no longer allowed.

The Royals have issued a statement that said, in part: “To be consistent with the same policies in place for fans, the request for employees to bring metal water containers into the building was denied due to safety concerns.”

The Royals said they have given the workers team-branded plastic squeeze bottles. They also said they allow workers to bring any size clear water containers.

They also provide 5-gallon water containers for employees to refill their containers. However, some union members question the cleanliness and safety of the water provided.

“It’s not good for their health, not good for the fans to not have workers at their tip-top shape. Can you imagine working a hot summer day with no water, or warm water for that matter? This is not what Local 1 members think they should have to put up with,” said Rodriguez.

The Royals said this is the first time the issue around water has been included in negotiations. Union officials feel confident the Royals will make the proper changes to address their members’ concerns.

“We’ll see how it goes moving forward with these negotiations but, again, we believe the Royals are going to come to the bargaining table and give members the contract they know they deserve,” said Rodriguez.

Union officials said they believe that, after the Royals home stand with the Toronto Blue Jays, there will be talks between the union and the team regarding their ongoing contract negotiations.

