Fire at apartment complex forces 10 people, pets out of homes

ARRINGDON DRIVE (WRAL) — Ten people plus two cats and two dogs will not be able to return to their apartment homes after a Tuesday morning fire.

Around 2 a.m., firefighters from Raleigh, Durham and Morrisville responded to the 5700 block of Arringdon Drive, where a three-story apartment building with 25 people inside was burning.

All people and pets escaped the building without injury, but several families lost their homes.

The fire started in the attic area of a third-floor apartment, crews said.

It took 41 firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Firefighters said one apartment had significant smoke, fire and water damage, and five others had water damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting those families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

