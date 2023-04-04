Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 6:59 AM

City council considering tax exemption for potential grocery store

By WNEM Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Saginaw City Council members are considering whether to grant a 12-year tax abatement to turn the former Walgreens at Genesee and Hess into a grocery store.

The building was deemed obsolete because of the amount of work required to return it to a usable state.

An abatement would freeze taxes at current levels, giving the owners a financial incentive to invest in the site.

“This is a great opportunity for the fairgrounds’ neighborhood, for the city of Saginaw, and of course, our Genesee corridor,” one resident said during Monday night’s meeting.

A decision was not made at the meeting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content